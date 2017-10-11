Va. Beach fire officials holding live-burn demonstration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How quickly can a house go up in flames?

This is a question — and answer — the Virginia Beach Fire Department is looking to demonstrate Wednesday morning.

Officials say you have less than three minutes to escape a burning house alive. The reason fires can spread so quickly through houses these days is partially due to furnishings being made of synthetic materials.

Officials say an average of seven people die in house fires across the US each day. Fire departments across the country responded to an estimated 365,500 house fires in 2015 — more than 2,500 of which resulted in deaths.

The fire department is holding a live-fire demonstration Wednesday morning at 2285 Landstown Road.

A battalion chief will be providing answers on how you can escape fires quickly and what your family can do to prepare.

Kara Dixon will have full coverage of the demonstration later today.