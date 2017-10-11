Teenager sentenced in Hampton fatal wreck

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old York County man was sentenced Wednesday in a fatal wreck that dates back six months.

Wade Alexander was found guilty of reckless driving in a Hampton courtroom. A judge sentenced him to a $1,000 fine, a 6 month driver’s license suspension, 100 hours of community service and ordered him to write a letter to the court explaining the impact this case has had on him.

In all, seven witnesses testified at the trial. One man, heading to work that morning, saw the crash and jumped out to help. Two Bethel High school students were also witnesses. Police body camera footage showed officers interacting with Alexander after the crash.

In the video, Alexander said he saw a truck turn in front of him. He panicked, slammed on brakes, hydroplaned and crossed the median. Alexander testified in his own defense that he was headed to a college class but didn’t know for sure how fast he was going, or even what he’d hit, because it had been raining and he couldn’t see out of the windshield.

Both the victim, James Henry Jones and Alexander were treated at the hospital.

Jones later died.

Alexander’s defense attorney argued the circumstances of the incident didn’t warrant a reckless driving charge. However the judge disagreed. Citing a 1949 case, the judge denied the motion.

After the trial ended and the verdict was read, as the victim’s family walked out, Bernice Jones, the victim’s widow fell to the floor. Our camera was rolling as a deputy and other members of the family had to help her to her feet.

Although this step in the criminal process is over. There is still a pending civil case related to this matter.

