Teen to be sentenced in Va. Beach murders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teen who pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly shooting spree in Virginia Beach is expected to find out how long he’ll spend behind bars.

Nicholas Cates took a plea deal back in July in connection to two murders.

According to Cates, he and another suspect — Angelo Worlds — shot and killed 34-year-old Zacarias Aguilar-Ayal.

Court papers say that two days later Cates and Maurice Boney left Cates’ home in the middle of the night to, “take a life.” When they saw Christine Bender smoking in front of her home, they declared she’s the one and shot her in the back.

Boney pleaded guilty to Bender’s murder in late August.

