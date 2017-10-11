TCC holding tech, business hiring event on Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College is holding a hiring event Thursday for anyone interesting technology or business jobs.

The event is open to the public at the Virginia Beach Campus student gym from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. But it also requires an RSVP on the TCC website.

Representiatives from local and national companies will be present — AT&T, New York Life Insurance, Sutherland Global Services and Tidewater Finance Company.

Applicants are encouraged to come dressed in interview attire and bring multiple copies of a resume.

Additional fairs are being held later this month:

Customer Services and Hospitality, Oct. 26

Maritime, Manufacturing, Industrial/Trades, Nov. 16

Health Professions and Human Services, Dec. 7