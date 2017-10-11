Suspicious vehicle at KDH Brew Thru leads to heroin arrest

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman are facing charging felony charges in Kill Devil Hills after officers found drugs inside their vehicle.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the Brew Thru Convenience Store parking lot on Sept. 3.

Officers found heroin, several used syringes, a loaded syringe containing an additional amount of heroin and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Stephanie Lee Gregory, 34, and Paul Joseph Costabile, 31, both of Kitty Hawk, were charged with felony possession of heroin. Gregory was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory was released on an $8,000 secured bond. Costabile is still in custody on a $25,000 secure bond.