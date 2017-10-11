Suspects wanted in Hampton pawn shop robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are looking for two suspects following a burglary in Hampton early this morning.

At 4:55 a.m., the Hampton Police Division responded to a break in at The Money Clip pawn shop on the 1500 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

When they arrived on scene there were traces of forced entry at the business entrance. Police say that two suspects broke through the glass of the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Any call with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

