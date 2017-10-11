Suffolk PD looking for suspect who robbed Bayport Credit Union

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Bayport Credit Union located in the 1400 block of North Main Street was robbed Tuesday morning.
Suffolk Police say dispatch received a call at 10:20 a.m. saying a black male had entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect got away with cash.
The suspect is described as approximately 5’8” to 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and pants, dark colored shoes, and black ball cap with a New York Yankees logo.
No injuries were reported in this robbery.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Crimeline at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.
BCU robbery- N. Main St, Suffolk
BCU robbery- N. Main St, Suffolk x
Latest Galleries
-
Suffolk Truck Crash
-
Sen. Tim Kaine visits Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
-
Sen. Tim Kaine visits Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
-
2 people injured after chemical spill in Virginia Beach
-
3 people survive plane crash after plane crashes into Middlesex home
-
Puerto Rico Donations
-
Virginia Beach High Water Response Vehicles
-
Virginia Beach High Water Response Vehicles
-
Matthew Virginia Beach Flooding
-
IOW Suspect Profile