Suffolk PD looking for suspect who robbed Bayport Credit Union

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Bayport Credit Union located in the 1400 block of North Main Street was robbed Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Police say dispatch received a call at 10:20 a.m. saying a black male had entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect got away with cash.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’8” to 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and pants, dark colored shoes, and black ball cap with a New York Yankees logo.

No injuries were reported in this robbery.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Crimeline at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

BCU robbery- N. Main St, Suffolk View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy: Suffolk PD