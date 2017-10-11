Southwest offering really cheap flights from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off another fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Norfolk, Richmond, Raleigh and Washington D.C. if you’re not looking to go far.

The sale launched Tuesday morning, and have to be booked by October 12.

There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won’t be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only.

Regardless of the fine print (which you can read here), there are still some great deals for people looking for a quick vacation. One-way sale fares for domestic flights are $49, $79, $99 and $129.

From Norfolk, you can get a flight to DC/Baltimore for just $49, and just $94 to Chicago (Midway).

From Richmond, just $49 will get you a one-way ticket to Atlanta.

From Raleigh, $49 will get you to Atlanta, Baltimore, or Nashville and $79 will get you to Ft. Lauderdale or Orlando. $99 will take you to Chicago, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, or Tampa.

From Washington D.C., $49 will get you to Columbus, Indianapolis, or Providence; $79 will get you to Chicago, Houston, Kansas City or New Orleans; and $99 will take you to Milwaukee, Omaha, or St. Louis.

You only have until 11:59pm Thursday, October 12th, to purchase tickets at the lower fares.

Click here to check out all the available flights.