RESET walk held for neighbors near Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police and volunteers held a walk Wednesday morning to reach out to neighbors living near the scene of a homicide.

Police found 55-year-old Tanya Dollene Fox shot at the intersection of Shell Road and Gary Lane Tuesday morning. Fox died at the scene.

This was the official launch of the RESET team, which stands for “Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma.”

The Hampton Police Division, Victim Services Unit, and Youth Violence Prevention Office teamed up with volunteers from Hampton.

They went door-to-door handing out packets of information to help neighbors affected by the crime and offer services available to them.

Police say the goal of the walk is not to get information about the recent homicide, but to get help to those who might be traumatized in the neighborhood.

Alison Benton, of Hampton, said, “This is where I grew up and we want to be available to give some really valuable information to the residents.”

Erin Kelly will have a full report on the RESET team’s efforts tonight beginning at 4.