Local churches partner with Houston churches for Harvey relief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane relief supplies will be headed to Houston thanks to a local church.

Grove Church, along with other local churches and community organizations have come together to send an 18-wheeler loaded with hurricane relief supplies to Houston. The truck is scheduled to head to Houston on Oct. 19.

Houston was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in late August — with historic rains and powerful winds causing widespread destruction. At the time, Harvey was the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade.

Dr. Melvin O. Marriner, senior pastor of Grove Church, stated in a news released:

There has been so much weather-related devastation in recent weeks—from Texas, to Florida to Puerto and the Caribbean Islands. We can’t help everyone, but we can make a difference, so we have connected with churches in Houston to identify some of their specific needs and we will transport these items to Houston. First responders came into the area, did their jobs—and did them well—but now the residents are trying to rebuild their lives and they are in need of everyday essential items. Our church friends in Houston are serving as our ‘boots on the ground,’ to help ensure these supplies are distributed to those who need it most.”

The church is still accepting donations for this relief effort. Donations can be dropped off at the church, located at 5910 West Norfolk Road, every weekday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The final day to donate is Oct. 17.