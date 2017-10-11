Police seek suspects in robbery at Hampton business

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to identify two suspects connected to a business robbery from Oct. 10.

According to police, they received notification at 4:09 p.m. of a robbery at the Loan Max Title Loans in the 900 block of West Mercury Blvd.

Police say an investigation found one of the suspects entered the business, implied they had a weapon and demanded money.

After getting the money, he ran from the scene in an older model white vehicle with damage to the rear of the left wheel well, heading towards North Armistead Avenue. The vehicle was driven by the other suspect.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.