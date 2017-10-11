Person seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Norfolk

By Published:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle, Wednesday evening.

Norfolk police tweeted out that the accident happened on Granby Street at Maycox Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Granby St. at Maycox is currently closed during the investigation.

There is no other information at this time.