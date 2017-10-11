Local volunteers stretched out to help victims of multiple disasters

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Volunteer agencies are stretched thin responding to three major hurricanes, the mass shooting in Las Vegas and now the California fires.

The Red cross sent 240 volunteers from Virginia, of those 35 are from Hampton Roads. They are primarily in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas right now providing meals, counseling and helping with paper work.

Red Cross spokeswoman, Marissa Nihill told 10 On Your Side that as bad as the situations are she wants to focus on the positive.

“Everyone is knocking on our doors emailing and calling and asking how can I help. So I think we need to focus on that the positivity of Virginians, of people in Hampton Roads, saying I want to help. We need to use that as our fuel to say we can overcome these disasters,” Nihill said.

You register to volunteer or donate online at RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.