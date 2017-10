PORTSMOUTH, Va.(WAVY) – There’s still time to register for the timed race, fun run and post-race celebration at Neptune Park! And once you hear about the goodies offered to all participants, you’ll want to sign up fast!

Komen Tidewater

Race for the Cure

Saturday

7:30 a.m. – Timed Run

8:30 a.m. – Fun Run/Walk

Neptune Park – Virginia Beach

KomenTidewater.org

(757) 490-7794