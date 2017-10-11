Gloucester man admits to accidentally killing his mother

HAYES, Va. (WAVY) — Chad Sayers was trying to “clear a malfunction” in his pistol when he fired a shot into his mother’s back, according to court paperwork filed by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Within two hours though, Cheryl Sayers died.

“The accused claimed that he was one room away from his mother and he was unaware of where she was at the time,” said Steven H. Perry, the lead investigator on the case.

On Sept. 22, deputies say they arrived to the home the two shared on Chapman Drive, off Route 17, where they found Mrs. Sayers breathing but not responsive.

Chad Sayers is charged with involuntary manslaughter. A judge denied him bond during a hearing Oct. 10.

Donna Smith, Cheryl’s sister, says the 58-year-old woman loved to dance, loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and her family.

“She was the best of the best. She loved life and was never negative,” said Smith. “She was just a good person. She was a loving person, a giving person, a generous person.”

Smith says her sister would have told her to forgive her nephew. In fact, she says her daily devotional preached forgiveness the day after her sister’s death.

Smith says Chad Sayers, 34, lived at home his whole life and didn’t work.

A judge has ordered a mental evaluation to determine his state of mind at the time of the shooting and to see if he’s competent for upcoming proceedings. Accident or not, Smith has unanswered questions.

“Perhaps part of the story is why would someone with some mysterious something wrong with him have a gun?,” she asked.

Chad Sayers will hear the evidence against him on the charge of involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 5.