SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters are working to put out a commercial fire in the 4700 block of Sleepy Hole Road, Wednesday evening.

Dispatch says that the emergency call came in at 7:48 p.m.

The fire is at a building near the Sleepy Hole Golf Course.

There is no other information at this time.

