CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools is holding a hiring event on Wednesday for several positions.

The school district is looking to hire bus drivers, bus assistants, school nutrition workers and custodians.

Schools officials say bus driver candidates should either possess a commercial drivers license (CDL) or be willing to complete a CDL training program.

The job fair is being held at the Portsmouth Neighborhood Facilities Recreation Center on Elm Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.