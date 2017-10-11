Another former state trooper involved with false entry for traffic tickets

Related Coverage Former Va. State Trooper accused of forging tickets on Eastern Shore

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– More ticket troubles involving a former state trooper.

In York County, a former trooper pleaded guilty to writing tickets against people that never went to court. In some cases the people didn’t even know about the tickets.

10 On Your Side got a tip about the false ticket entries earlier this week. We went to the York County courthouse and found the pea deal for former Virginia State Trooper Christopher Garrett.

The deal detailed what a state police investigator found. They looked over Garrett’s weekly activity reports from 2016 that listed dozens of tickets.

However, among those 64 did not get filed in court. That’s what the investigator zeroed in on.

According to the plea deal, prosecutors filed 23 misdemeanors against Garrett. He pleaded guilty to six of them.

In those cases Garrett wrote one ticket, or more, for the driver and sent them to court. However in his weekly reports listed extra tickets for those drivers. Those tickets never went to court, but went into his reports.

According to the court paperwork, Garrett admitted to writing, but not filing tickets for three people.

It’s similar to the case that just started in Accomack County last week. There state police investigators accused former state trooper Johnny Godwin of forging signatures on 6 tickets.

In York County today, we went to the former trooper Christopher Garrett’s house, but no one was home.

According to his plea deal, Garrett owes more than a $1,000 in fines and has to complete 20 hours of community service.