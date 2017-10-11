75 golf carts burn up in fire at Suffolk golf course

By Published: Updated:
(photo courtesy of the city of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The golf cart maintenance building burned down at the Sleepy Hole Golf Course, Wednesday evening.

A Suffolk city officials says that the emergency call came in at 7:50 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 7:53 p.m. and found the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was contained only to the building and was ruled out at 8:40 p.m.

The building, including 75 golf carts, was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.