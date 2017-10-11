75 golf carts burn up in fire at Suffolk golf course

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The golf cart maintenance building burned down at the Sleepy Hole Golf Course, Wednesday evening.

A Suffolk city officials says that the emergency call came in at 7:50 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 7:53 p.m. and found the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was contained only to the building and was ruled out at 8:40 p.m.

JUST IN: 75 golf carts destroyed at Sleepy Hole Golf Course after shed burned to the ground. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/LH5UWXY7YB — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) October 12, 2017

The building, including 75 golf carts, was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.