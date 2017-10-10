3 VBPD officers fall ill responding to call; hazmat investigation underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department Hazmat team are investigating a situation after three officers fell ill after responding to a call, Tuesday evening.

According to a VBPD spokesperson, officers were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive around 5:11 p.m. for a person in cardiac arrest. That person was then taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, three officers that responded to the call fell ill and were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The officers were treated and then released.

The officers that fell ill requested that a hazmat team investigate the apartment to see if there were any foreign substances as precautionary measure.

There is no other information at this time.

