PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews will close the Westbound lanes of the Midtown Tunnel for several minutes starting Tuesday at 5:00 am to move a massive load through.

Officials say the load is going from Norfolk to Portsmouth. There will also be a closure of Route 164 between West Norfolk Road and Port Norfolk in Portsmouth. This will delay traffic for at least 15 minutes.

Drivers can take the downtown tunnel as an alternate.