Section of Norfolk road reopening following water main break

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One side of Princess Anne Road is reopening Tuesday following repairs from a massive water main break.

The break happened last Tuesday on East Princess Anne Road, near Norcova Avenue. Water from the pipe gushed out onto nearby streets and lawns.

It also disrupted water service for about 150 properties surrounding the road.

City officials said Tuesday that the eastbound side of Princess Anne between Sewells Point Road and Kilmer Lane would reopen.

The westbound side of Princess Anne was expected to reopen by the end of the week.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on the reopening of Princess Anne Road.