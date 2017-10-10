Ray Lawry could return for Old Dominion at Marshall

NORFOLK (WAVY) – It seems like Bobby Wilder has been handed nothing but bad news regarding injuries this season. Old Dominion lost its top running back after a season-opening win against Albany, then lost its top receiver for the season after a win at Massachusetts, and had to play at Virginia Tech and home against Florida Atlantic without its top two defensive ends, Daniel Appouh and Bunmi Rotimi.

Finally, the head man has some potentially uplifting news to give. At his weekly press conference on Monday, Wilder says he’s “hoping” to have both Appouh and Rotimi back for their next game at Marshall, and may very well have one of their best offensive weapons back in uniform. Ray Lawry, who was thought to be lost for the season with a torn hamstring, has been rehabbing well, and has expressed his determination to play against the Thundering Herd on Saturday.

“He’s (Lawry) been quietly rehabbing, and working really hard on the side,” said Wilder on Monday. “Last week, he ran really hard. He ran hard again on Sunday and just said to me, ‘Coach, (the hamstring) doesn’t hurt any more. I really want to try.’

“He wants to help the team.”

And so, Lawry will be practicing with the team all week. He must first be cleared by the team’s trainers, but should that be the case, Wilder will be ready to give the thumbs up. “We’ll see how he does in practice this week, and if he does well, he’ll play Saturday versus Marshall,” said Wilder.