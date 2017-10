JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 60-year-old man died Tuesday morning after falling two stories at a construction site in James City County.

Deputy Chief Stephen Rubino with JCC police tells WAVY.com the incident happened at a new home that was under construction off Fenton Mill Road.

Indications are the man died as a result of the fall, Rubino said. Emergency responders were called to the house at 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.