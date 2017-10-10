Newport News seniors told they can’t pray inside church; agency says order was a mistake

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)— Inside a Newport News church there was a debate over religious freedom at a local program for seniors.

It should be obvious that a church is a house of prayer. So why is Patricia Markowski outside fighting to pray inside the Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church?

“I have the right of worship and the right of speech,” she said.

Markowski says it’s not the church, it’s a senior program held inside.

“We open our doors to this program,” Pastor Bert Cloud said. “We don’t own the program we don’t oversee it, or manage it in anyway.”

Three days a week Pastor Cloud’s church hosts the senior social event run by the Peninsula Agency on Aging. Markwoski and others play games, sing, and eat lunch.

“Ever since I’ve been coming we start out with the pledge of allegiance, then we say the ‘Our Father,’” Markowski said.

That was until last week. The group’s supervisor from the agency got back from a staff meeting.

“Monday, when she came in she said that we are no longer permitted to say the “Our Father” or prayer outloud,” she said.

That came as news to Pastor Cloud

“I was concerned, as lots of folks would be, that a person was unable to pray, particularly in a church of all places,” Pastor Cloud said.

10 on your side called the Peninsula Agency on Aging. A spokesman said it’s all a big misunderstanding. According to the vice president of community services, this is federally funded program.

He said they reminded their supervisors last week: “the agency cannot promote or initiate religious activity.”

He also said Markwoski’s supervisor misunderstood the order. The Peninsula Agency on Aging said, basically, seniors can pray, supervisors can’t encourage it.

“I just want to be able to have our freedom to say our prayers to play our music to sing our songs,” Markowski said.

The spokesperson also said they would be explaining the difference to the supervisor. He also added that he would speak to the seniors directly on Thursday.