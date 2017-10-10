Maury High School retiring Kam Chancellor’s jersey

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Maury High School is retiring the jersey of alum Kam Chancellor on Thursday.

Chancellor went Maury from 2002 to 2006, and excelled in both basketball and football. While played quarterback for the Commodores, Chancellor made a successful switch to defense at Virginia Tech.

He has since become a star safety for the Seattle Seahawks, helping the team win its first Super Bowl in 2015 over the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos.

His No. 4 jersey is being retired in a halftime ceremony during Maury’s game Friday against Norview High School.

Norfolk Public Schools officials say Chancellor is also auctioning off autographed Maury football jerseys, football, and helmets to support the school.

Thursday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at ODU’s Powhatan Field.