Halifax quadruple murder believed to be ‘gang related,’ sheriff says

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Wes Tripp said investigators believe August’s quadruple homicide is gang-related and the residence was specifically targeted.

Investigators have said two married couples had been sitting around a kitchen table playing cards when they were killed sometime between Aug. 20 and 21.

James Harris was killed along with his wife and two others.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said his office is receiving help from the SBI, FBI, ATF and the Enfield Police Department.

Tripp said evidence, including forensic evidence, has been collected.

“We have reason to believe these cases are gang related and the residence was specifically targeted,” Tripp said in a Facebook post.

ATF records show Harris ran a gunsmithing business out of his home.

According to an ATF database, J and J Gunsmithing was a federally licensed firearm business as of July 2017. The gunsmithing business was registered to Harris at the same address where the killings occurred.

The other victims were identified as Janice Harris, 72, James Whitley, 76, and Peggy Whitley, 67.

A reward of $51,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests in the killings.