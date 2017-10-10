Chesapeake moves trash collection for workers to attend funeral

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake has rescheduled trash collection so that workers can attend a funeral for their fallen colleague, George Harris.

Harris was killed last week after a suspect in a police chase crashed head-on into the Chesapeake Waste Management truck he was driving.

The suspect in the chase, 27-year-old Courtney Horan, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Harris was beloved by many and was affectionately known as ‘Big Daddy.’

His wife, Barbara, said, “George was a great guy, and knowledgeable. That’s what they called it in our neighborhood. He was always giving a kind word, always ready to help somebody. He was a great Dad and a great husband.”

City officials say staff from the Solid Waste Division will be allowed to attend Harris’ funeral Friday, Oct. 13. This means trash collection will be moved from Friday to Saturday.

The city released a statement Tuesday on Harris’ death:

The Public Works Department and the Solid Waste Division thank Chesapeake residents for their outpouring of condolences and support for the Harris family during this difficult time and appreciate your understanding as they honor their co-worker.