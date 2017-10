HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead following a homicide in Hampton on Shell Rd.

Hampton Police tweeted early Tuesday morning that a woman was shot and killed at the intersection of Shell Road and Gary Lane around 3:38 a.m.

Police arrived on the scene and found her body in the roadway, according to a police spokeswoman.

No other information has been released.

