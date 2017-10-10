Baby on board when small plane crashes into Middlesex home

Related Coverage 3 people survive plane crash after plane crashes into Middlesex home

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are investigating a crash that sent a small plane into a home on Saturday.

Police say the four-seater, single-engine aircraft took off from the Hummel Field runway and the engine stalled. The plane struck two trees and came crashing down into a home on Eubank Landing Road.

“It was so instant,” said neighbor Dorothy Hilbush. “The tail of the plane was sticking out of the house.”

No one was inside the home when the crash happened around 9 a.m. Neighbors told 10 On Your Side that one man stays there from time to time but doesn’t live there full-time.

A male pilot, a woman and a baby were on board the plane. They were taken to the hospital but were not seriously hurt and were released that day.

“[The plane] came through the back of the house through the screen porch, it hit, it split two trees, took the wings off and the plane went into the back of the porch,” said neighbor Gary Schmidt. “And everybody was okay… amazingly.”

Schmidt wasn’t there at the time but told 10 On Your Side that other neighbors ran over to help the distressed occupants.

The crash remains under investigation.