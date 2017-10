PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today in our audience we the 3rd Annual Fil Fest celebration participants. The fest is a Filipino-American Heritage in Hampton Roads.Tricia Orpilla told us about the cultural arts, dancing, and food that will be at the festival. October is Filipino American History month so join their Celebrating Hero’s event.

Saturday, October 14th

9am to 9pm

Waterside District – Norfolk

FilFestUSA.com