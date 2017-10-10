2 hurt, including Newport News officer, in multi-vehicle accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News police officer was injured in an multi-vehicle accident, Tuesday afternoon.

The NNPD says the accident happened around 2:41 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and 29th Street.

An investigation found that a 2002 Dodge Stratus was going south on Jefferson and went to make a turn onto 29th Street. The officer was going north on Jefferson when the accident happened.

Both the officer and the driver of the Dodge were taken to the hospital for injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.