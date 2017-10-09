Where to get a free flu shot on the Peninsula

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The arrival of fall brings with it the threat of flu in Virginia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone receive their flu shots.
In a movement to promote a healthy lifestyle and build a healthy community, local hospitals are providing free flu shots.
In the coming weeks, medical centers across the Peninsula are offering shots — on a no-appointment basis — for anyone ages 14 and up.
Health officials say getting a vaccine before you develop flu symptoms helps provide protection for the season. They say it takes the body roughly two weeks to process the shot.
Free shots will be provided at the following locations:
Riverside Regional Medical Center Tower Lobby
500 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
Oct. 12th, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Riverside Walter Reed Hospital Dining Conference Room 1
7519 Hospital Drive in Gloucester
Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to noon
Riverside Tappahannock Hospital
618 Hospital Road,
Tappahannock, VA 22560
Oct. 19, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin
17385 Lankford Highway,
Parksley, VA 23421
Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Riverside Cape Charles Medical Center
216 Mason Avenue in Cape Charles
Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Riverside Medical Office Building — Newport News
12200 Warwick Boulevard
Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Riverside Medical Office Building — Hampton
850 Enterprise Parkway
Nov. 2 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.