Where to get a free flu shot on the Peninsula

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The arrival of fall brings with it the threat of flu in Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone receive their flu shots.

In a movement to promote a healthy lifestyle and build a healthy community, local hospitals are providing free flu shots.

In the coming weeks, medical centers across the Peninsula are offering shots — on a no-appointment basis — for anyone ages 14 and up.

Health officials say getting a vaccine before you develop flu symptoms helps provide protection for the season. They say it takes the body roughly two weeks to process the shot.

Free shots will be provided at the following locations:

Riverside Regional Medical Center Tower Lobby

500 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

Oct. 12th, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital Dining Conference Room 1

7519 Hospital Drive in Gloucester

Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to noon

Riverside Tappahannock Hospital

618 Hospital Road,

Tappahannock, VA 22560

Oct. 19, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin

17385 Lankford Highway,

Parksley, VA 23421

Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverside Cape Charles Medical Center

216 Mason Avenue in Cape Charles

Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverside Medical Office Building — Newport News

12200 Warwick Boulevard

Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Riverside Medical Office Building — Hampton

850 Enterprise Parkway

Nov. 2 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.