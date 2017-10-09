Video shows man clinging to moving school bus in Maryland

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBAL) — A man seen on video clinging to the front of a moving Baltimore County school bus has been arrested, police said.

County police said the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Putty Hill and Hoerner avenues in Parkville. Baltimore County Public Schools confirmed to 11 News that the school bus is from county schools, and it was transporting students from Loch Raven Academy.

Police said the man told them that someone threw a bottle from the bus and struck his car.

“A school bus traveling from Loch Raven Middle School was in traffic, it was sitting next to another vehicle. Allegedly, a bottle of some sort was thrown out of the bus toward that vehicle. At that point, the driver of that vehicle got out of his vehicle,” Baltimore County police Sgt. Andrea Bylen said.

Police said the man tried to get inside the bus, but the driver would not open the door because he was in fear for the safety of the students on the bus.

At that point, the man then got onto the front of the bus, so the driver chose to drive slowly to the Parkville Precinct, but the bus got stopped in traffic.

“At that point, the school bus driver, concerned for his safety and concerned for the safety of the students on board, did not want to open the door, so the man then went around to the front of the bus and stood in front of the bus as it began to move forward,” Bylen said.

In the video, the man is seen on the front of the bus, hitting the hood and holding on to a mirror. He yelled to the driver to open the door, but the driver refused. The driver is heard repeatedly telling the man to get off the bus.

Police said the man caused damage to the bus and was arrested without incident.

“We happened to have an off-duty officer who was present in the area who assisted and intervened quickly. He came over, separated all of the parties, and at that time, the suspect was arrested on scene without incident,” Bylen said.

Police identified the man Saturday as Leverne Ardin Doran, 68, of Nottingham. According to online court records, he’s facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and destruction of property. He has been released from custody.

Police are investigating to determine whether any objects were thrown out of the bus. Police said that at no time were the children in danger.

Police said that anyone who gets into a situation where something has been thrown at their car should write down as much identifying information as possible and call for help; do not confront another driver.