(AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says that a depression in open Atlantic has strengthened to a tropical storm.

The center says Tropical Storm Ophelia is about 860 miles west-southwest of the Azores and poses no threat to land.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as of the hurricane center’s 11 a.m. EDT advisory.

This is the fifteenth named storm during the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.