VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police were called to the scene of a crash overnight that involved a vehicle and a bike near the Oceanfront.

Dispatch tells WAVY.com the crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. on 22nd Street and Baltic Avenue.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to dispatch. The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.

