Pizza delivery driver robbed and shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and then shot in the 300 block of Circuit Lane, Monday evening.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the emergency call came in at 9:14 p.m. Officers say that the victim, who is in the military and delivers pizza part-time, was making a delivery when he was approached by two men with guns.

The suspects then demanded the victim’s keys and wallet. The victim handed over his wallet but not his keys. One of the suspects then struck the victim in the face with the gun.

Then at some point the victim was shot. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say that one suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and the other wearing a black hoodie.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.