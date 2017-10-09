1 killed after pickup crashes, catches fire in Suffolk

UPDATE: 10 On Your Side has confirmed with police that one person was killed in the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pickup truck caught fire Monday morning after crashing into an empty tractor-trailer container in Suffolk.

Emergency responders were called out to the crash scene on Northgate Commerce Parkway around 8:30 a.m.

It was reported that a pickup had collided with a parked, empty tractor-trailer container before catching fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly after arriving on scene.

Images from the scene showed police blocking off the parkway, with a charred container on the side of the road.

Suffolk officials say traffic is not expected to be affected by the crash scene, because of the location.

Officials say a traffic fatality investigation team is investigating the crash.

