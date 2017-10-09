1 killed after pickup crashes, catches fire in Suffolk

UPDATE: 10 On Your Side has confirmed with police that one person was killed in the crash.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pickup truck caught fire Monday morning after crashing into an empty tractor-trailer container in Suffolk.
Emergency responders were called out to the crash scene on Northgate Commerce Parkway around 8:30 a.m.
It was reported that a pickup had collided with a parked, empty tractor-trailer container before catching fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly after arriving on scene.
Images from the scene showed police blocking off the parkway, with a charred container on the side of the road.
Suffolk officials say traffic is not expected to be affected by the crash scene, because of the location.
Suffolk Truck Crash
Suffolk Truck Crash x
Latest Galleries
-
Sen. Tim Kaine visits Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
-
Sen. Tim Kaine visits Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
-
2 people injured after chemical spill in Virginia Beach
-
3 people survive plane crash after plane crashes into Middlesex home
-
Puerto Rico Donations
-
Virginia Beach High Water Response Vehicles
-
Virginia Beach High Water Response Vehicles
-
Matthew Virginia Beach Flooding
-
IOW Suspect Profile
-
Norfolk 27th Street Crash
Officials say a traffic fatality investigation team is investigating the crash.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.