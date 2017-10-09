Couple arrested after children found running around parking lot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were arrested and charged Friday evening after two children were found running around a hotel parking lot.

Newport News police were called to the Key West Inn no Jefferson Avenue regarding two children running in the parking lot. The children, both 2 years-old, were found by a man delivering pizza.

The manager of the hotel told officers the children belonged to a couple staying at the hotel.

Officers went to the room and discovered the mother was not there. They told the hotel manager to get the contact info of the mother.

Shannon Salaneck, 27, of Appomatox, arrived on scene and stated that she had given the key to her room to a person named Kelly to watch her kids.

Police say it was determined that Salaneck left the room with Damien Baldwin, 24, of Saluda, around 4:10 p.m. The children were found in the parking lot at 6:30 p.m.

There were no injuries to the children.

Bothe Salaneck and Baldwin were charged with child abuse and child neglect.