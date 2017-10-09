Man, woman charged following altercation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were charged following an altercation Sunday afternoon in Newport News.

Police say they were dispatched to an area of 30th Street and Madison Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. for a reported domestic assault.

A woman, 27-year-old Lyndsey Anderson, was found bleeding and said she had been hit in the head with a hammer.

Anderson told police she was at a home on 30th Street when a man, 63-year-old Wayne Parker, showed up and began arguing with her. Parker reportedly told her to leave, but she wanted to get something from the home.

Police say Parker pushed Anderson, who said she would defend herself if he did it again. She then punched Parker in the face multiple times after he again pushed her.

Police say Anderson stopped and went to get cigarettes, when Parker picked up a hammer and hit her in the head.

While checking Anderson’s information, police say it was discovered she had an outstanding warrant from Hampton for failure to appear.

Both Parker and Anderson were arrested for malicious wounding.