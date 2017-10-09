Man shot after car break-ins in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for suspects in connection with car break-ins that lead to a shooting on October 6.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened around 5:35 a.m. An investigation found that several vehicles in the 1st block of West Riverpoint Drive were broken into. The victim of the shooting was coming out of a home when he noticed that his vehicle was broken into.

The victim saw the suspects in the area and one suspect took out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as five black males whom were all last seen wearing dark clothing and operating a silver SUV.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.