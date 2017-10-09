Man dies following accident on Gabriel Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has passed away following a single vehicle accident, Monday evening.

Norfolk police say that the accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Gabriel Drive. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old man inside the car unresponsive.

The man was taken to the hospital where he shortly passed away.

An investigation found that the man was going south on Gabriel when he suffered a medical emergency. He then drove off the road and struck a tree.

The man was the only person inside the car.