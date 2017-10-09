Home robbed on Kilt Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a home invasion in the 1600 block of Kilt Street.

According to a Virginia Beach police spokesperson, the emergency call came in at 3:31 a.m. early Monday morning.

The victims say that the were standing outside of the home when the suspects approached them, then forced their way into the home.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect got away with a large amount of money and a gun.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.