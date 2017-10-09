Grandfather dies after being accidentally shot by grandson in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man is dead after accidentally being shot by his grandson, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that on October 8, around 2:20 p.m., the victim was off Sandy Road shooting a rifle with his 4-year-old grandson. The boy accidentally fired the rifle, striking his grandfather.

The victim, 57-year-old Danny Robin Patrick, died at the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

