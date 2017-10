NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– A two-car accident in Newport News early Monday morning has sent one person to the hospital.

Dispatch tells WAVY.com that the accident happened around midnight at the intersection of Ft. Eustis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

One person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

We are working to find out the cause of the accident.

