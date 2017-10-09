Dog and dog owner wanted in Newport News for ‘vicious’ attack

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Newport News are looking for a “dangerous” dog and the dog’s owner in connection with a vicious attack.

Officials say the attack happened Sept. 14 on Yeardly Drive.

This is the second time in nine months a dog named Brody belonging to Ryan Gardner attacked another dog, officials say.

Brody had been deemed a dangerous dog in a court ruling upheld Sept. 8, 2017. Both victim dogs survived life-threatening injuries they suffered following the separate attacks.

Warrants have been taken out against Garner for charges of vicious dog, dangerous dog: failure to obey control requirements, and dangerous dog: failure to notify of reporting event.

Anyone with information on Garner and his dog Brody is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.