Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3 a.m. because she didn’t drink milk, police say

RICHARDSON, TX (WFLA) — A Texas toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, of Richardson, Texas. Police believe she is in grave and immediate danger.

Her father, Wesley Mathews, 37, is now behind bars, facing child endangerment charges. He told police he knew coyotes had been seen in the alley where he left her, according to an affidavit. The Humane Society says coyote attacks on people are uncommon and rarely cause serious injuries. Only two deaths have been recorded since the 1980s.

Police said Mathew put the toddler outside around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, and told her to stand next to a large tree across from the alley.

Mathews said he checked on Sherin 15 minutes later, but she was nowhere to be found.