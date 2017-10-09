Coroner: Vegas shooter autopsy done, analysis ongoing

WAVY app users click HERE to watch live.

LAS VEGAS – The coroner says an autopsy has been done on the man who authorities say rained gunfire on a concert crowd from a Las Vegas Strip hotel suite and shot himself dead before police burst into his room.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg didn’t say Monday when Stephen Paddock’s body would be released to his family or how long it will be before forensic and toxicology results are made public.

Fudenberg told The Associated Press he can’t speak at this time about a cause of death, details of the autopsy, or the location of the body because of the ongoing investigation.

He says “extensive forensic analysis” is continuing.