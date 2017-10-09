Chesapeake schools superintendent announces retirement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. James T. Roberts has announced that he will retire following the current school year.

The school division’s fifth superintendent let the school board know of his decision at a meeting on Monday night.

Including this year, Dr. Roberts has been an educator in Hampton Roads for 49 years. He has been the CPS superintendent.for the last eight years.

Under Dr. Roberts, CPS has boasted one of the highest on-time graduation rates (92.7 percent) and one of the lowest drop-out rates (4.1 percent) in the Commonwealth.

His final day will be June 30, 2018.