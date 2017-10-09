Aquarium aims to help keep beaches clean by hosting plastic bag recycling event

MANTEO, NC. (WAVY)– The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke island is trying to help make sure beaches are clean and safe for wildlife.

On select Tuesdays for the next few months, you can drop off plastic bags and wraps at the aquarium in Manteo. The first collection is Tuesday, October 10 from 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. The collection station outside the aquarium’s ticket windows. Other collections will occur the second Tuesday of each month through April 2018.

Types of bags collected include plastic shopping bags, bread bags, dry cleaning bags, produce bags, newspaper bags, product over-wrap (covering on paper towels and cases of bottled water) and more.

All bags should empty, clean and dry.